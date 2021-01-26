Regional News of Tuesday, 26 January 2021

Source: Class FM

Vacate pavements, streets or we’ll forcefully eject you – KMA to traders

Traders seling on pavemets and streets

The Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) has given traders who operate on pavements and streets in the Central Business District (CBD) till the end of January 2021 to vacate those areas.



A statement signed by the Public Relations Officer of the Assembly, Henrietta Afia Konadu Aboagye on 25 January 2021 indicated that “The Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly wishes to inform all traders plying their trade on pavements and streets in the Central Business District (CBD) that the Assembly will from Monday, 1st February 2021 embark on an exercise to stop such trading activities”.



The Assembly expects the traders to vacate the pavements and streets by Saturday 30th January 2021 “to avoid forceful ejection”.



“This exercise has also become necessary in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic and its associated health risks posed by such activities which congest the CBD,” the statement added.



