Vacant Akwamu seat at House of Chiefs gets occupied after 30 years

General News of Friday, 21 October 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

After over three decades of it not being occupied due to protracted legal tussle over the legitimate occupant of the throne, the seat for Akwamuman at the Eastern Regional House of Chiefs is finally occupied.



This happened on Thursday, October 2022, at Koforidua, the capital of the Eastern Region, where the Akwamumanhene, Odeneho Kwafo Akoto III, was inducted into the Regional House of Chiefs.



The colourful ceremony was chaired by the President of the Eastern Regional House of Chiefs, Nene Sakitey II.



Before then, Odeneho Kwafo Akoto III was successfully inducted into the Akwamu Traditional Council as its President on Monday the 17th day after he was gazetted.



In his speech at the induction ceremony, Odeneho Kwafo AKOTOIII who doubles as President of the Akwamu Traditional Council, was thankful of the honour done him describing the occasion, as reality comes true.



“There is no measure of how honoured I am and how proud I feel for being inducted into this great institution of eminent chiefs. This day has been over thirty years in coming.



He started by thanking Almighty God for granting him the grace to “see today become a reality.”



“I would also like to thank this august body of eminent Chiefs under the leadership of Nene Sakitey II, for extending the invitation to join your ranks as a member of the regional house. The magnitude of this honour is not lost on me,” he said.



Odeneho Kwafo Akoto III accepting the new challenge ahead of him, pledged “to give his all-in-all” and carry himself with dignity. He further promised to at all times, treat every member of the House with the deserving respect that he hopes to enjoy from the institution.



“As a new member among you, I would like to assure you that I am here to learn but also to put my skills, wisdom, and experience at your disposal to help improve the functions of the house.



“This means that in the beginning, I may ask questions to better understand the processes that inform the performance of our roles; and I hope you will accommodate my curiosity with patience.”



The chief observed that the chieftaincy-litigation-battle is a remarkable journey that equipped him with the qualities required to earn him a place among the Regional House of Chiefs.



He also acknowledged Chiefs and Elders of Akwamuman especially the Akwamuhemea, Nana Afrakoma III, for supporting him.



“While my induction today is highly gratifying, it will be wrong of me to think that I arrived here on my own accord.



“With that in mind, may I acknowledge Akwamuhemea Nana Afrakoma III, my chiefs and elders, mentors, friends, and the amazing group of Compatriots who have walked with me through these past years, and who have accompanied me here in their numbers,” Odeneho Kwafo Akoto III appreciated.