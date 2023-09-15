VRA undertakes controlled spillage at Akosombo and Kpong dams

General News of Friday, 15 September 2023

Source: Volta River Authority

The Volta River Authority is undertaking controlled spillage at the Akosombo and Kpong Dams effective today, September 15, 2023.



According to the Deputy Chief Executive, E&O, Ing. Edward Obeng Kenzo, “The decision to spill follows the observed consistent rise in the lake level due to high inflows.”



He added that VRA is fully aware of the heavy rains being experienced across the country leading to some levels of flooding and high water levels in some communities. He said, it is for this reason VRA is undertaking this controlled spillage to mitigate any adverse impacts.



He stated that VRA will continue to monitor the situation and update the public accordingly.