VRA offers support to communities affected by ongoing spilling exercise

Regional News of Wednesday, 11 October 2023

Source: Volta River Authority

The Volta River Authority (VRA), in collaboration with the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO), has offered support to communities affected by the ongoing spilling of water from the Akosombo and Kpong Dams through the presentation of relief items.



In keeping with the VRA’s commitment to alleviate the plight of communities, whilst monitoring the spill situation that has affected some communities in the lower Volta Basin, the Authority decided to provide essential relief items.



The items are to help mitigate the difficulties being faced by the communities that have been impacted adversely as a result of the intensified spill rate.



The presentation of the relief items took place on Wednesday, October 11, 2023, at a ceremony that was attended by the Municipal/District Chief Executives of the Central Tongu, North Tongu, Keta and Anlo Districts at Adidome in the Volta Region.



The items, which included mattresses, blankets, various food items, clothes and toiletries, were presented by Ing. Ken Arthur, the Deputy Chief Executive in charge of Services of the VRA. The Director General of NADMO, Mr. Eric Nana Agyemang Prempeh, received the items on behalf of the affected communities.



The VRA commenced the controlled spillage on September 15, 2023, due to a consistent rise in the inflow pattern and water level of the Akosombo reservoir.



In line with its emergency preparedness plan and standard operating procedures, the authority notified its stakeholders, including the downstream communities.



The Authority wishes to reiterate that it will continue to work with NADMO and other stakeholders to monitor the situation and provide regular updates to the general public accordingly.



