VRA hints at controlled spillage of Akosombo, Kpong Dams over consistent rise in water level

The Volta River Authority, VRA says due to consistent high rise in the Akosombo reservoir elevation over the past few weeks, it may be compelled to spill the Akosombo and Kpong dams from November 1, 2022 should the current situation persist.



Management is of the view that the possible controlled spillage will help maintain the integrity of the said dams.



In a statement, the Chief Executive Officer of the VRA, Emmanuel Antwi-Darkwa revealed that the reservoir elevation of the Akosombo dam as of yesterday, October 25 was 273.70 feet and is expected to reach the maximum operational level of 276 in the next eleven days if the rate of inflow continues.



He said management will continue to monitor the inflow situation and keep the public updated on events via its emergency phase notification forms including its website info@voltaregion.gov.gh and WhatsApp line 0244310422.



Press Statement: Spillage of Water from the Akosombo and Kpong Dams



The Volta River Authority (VRA) wishes to inform the general public that due to consistent rainfall and the consequent rise in the level of the Akosombo Reservoir over the past few weeks, the Authority may commence controlled spillage of water from the Akosombo and Kpong Dams in the next few days.



As of Tuesday, October 25, 2022, the reservoir elevation stood at 273.70 feet and is expected to reach the maximum operating level of 276 feet in the next week or two if the current rate of inflow continues.



In line with the requirement of our Emergency Preparedness Plan (EPP) and Standard Operating Procedures, the Authority has duly notified its key stakeholders of the intended spillage.



The Authority therefore wishes to caution all residents, especially farmers along the Volta River and downstream of our Dams, to be on high alert.



The VRA will continue to monitor the situation, work with our key stakeholders and issue regular updates to ensure a prompt response to any emergency situation that may arise.