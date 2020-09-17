Regional News of Thursday, 17 September 2020

VRA donates food items to Nalerugu flood victims

The Volta River Authority (VRA) has made yet another donation of food items to the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) in the North East Region.



The items include rice, cooking oil, milk and suger. They were presented by Osman Ayuba, the Managing Director of the North Electricity Company (NEDCO) on behalf of the Chief Executive of VRA, Engineer Emmanuel Antwi Darkwa at Nalerugu, the North East regional capital.



The donation was received by Soloman Boar, Member of Parliament for Bunkprugu who doubles as the North East Regional Minister and was subsequently presented to the Regional NADMO Officials for distribution to the flood victims in the region.



Flood victims in the Upper East and its environs have already received food items from the Authority. Engineers have also been dispatched to assist the NADMO officials in the two regions.



The country's power generation company's donation forms part of the organisation's Corporate Social Responsibility especially in its operational areas the country.



VRA is the key government implementating agency for the Pwalugu Multi-Purpose Dam Project which is currently under construction in both North East and Upper East Regions of Ghana.

