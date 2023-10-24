VRA constructs bypass road to Mepe

General News of Tuesday, 24 October 2023

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The Volta River Authority (VRA) has constructed a bypass road connecting the St Kizito Safe Haven Road to the Battor-Mepe road in the North Tongu District.



This is a quick response to the flooding of the main road to the safe haven at St Kizito school.



This road will enable relief items, drugs, health services and supplies to be delivered to the people of Mepe. The road will also stop the people from crossing the flooded areas by boat or canoe and consequently reduce the potential for infection by waterborne diseases.



In as much as VRA has provided funding through the various relief agencies,such as NADMO and the Ghana Health Service, VRA is making its technical resources available as demonstrated in this road construction.VRA is focused on enhancing the conditions of the people in the safe havens especially Mepe.



The Emergency Preparedness Plan of VRA, lays out all the procedures and protocols in the event of a spill, however, considering that a spill of this magnitude has not been undertaken in many years, VRA is always on standby to respond quickly to any gaps or shortfalls as the controlled spill continues. The District Chief Executive for the North Tongu District Hon. Divine Osborne Fenu expressed his gratitude to VRA for their quick response.



After engaging with the North Tongu DCE, the VRA Chief Executive, Emmanuel Antwi-Darkwa visited the people of Mepe on Saturday, 21st October,2023 to oversee the day’s distribution of relief items and drugs as well as speak to the people to reassure them of VRA’s commitment to making life as comfortable as they can.



He stated:



‘We have been with you from the first day of the spill, we are always talking to NADMO, the military , Ghana Health Service, your chiefs and your DCEs on how we can continue to help, and our own people are always here to deliver your items and check on you, please let us know whatever you need, don’t worry, we will be with you till the very end’



In total, it is estimated that VRA has spent over 50% of its 20 million Ghana Cedis budget on relief items such as over 40 portable toilets, 150,000 bags of sachet water, 6,000 bags of maize, 7,000 diapers,3,000 packs of sanitary towels,5,000 mosquito nets,10,000 pieces of toilet rolls, 100 cartons of baby food and many other consumables have been provided.



In addition to these items, VRA Health services are continuously visiting all affected communities to provide healthcare education and aid in medical screening services targeted at Cholera, enteric fever, Dysentery,Worm infestations, Skin infections, Snake bites, Malaria and Respiratory diseases.