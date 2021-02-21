Regional News of Sunday, 21 February 2021

Source: Michael Oberteye, Contributor

VRA charged to facilitate development of Volta Lake into a tourism hub

A section of the Volta Lake

Correspondence from Eastern Region



Concerns have been raised over the years for the potential of developing the Kpong section of the Volta Lake into a tourism potential.



Unfortunately, nothing or any concrete steps are yet to be taken to heed this call by developing the stretch along the water body and the river banks into the magic atmosphere many continue to yearn for.



GhanaWeb therefore followed up to the Kpong riverside in the Eastern Region to observe the area and its associated activities.



Apart from weeds and garbage identified at various portions of the riverside, the road lining the area is equally in a horrible shape.



As part of efforts to ascertain the necessary actions being taken, if any, to address the issues and turn the area into a tourism hub, this portal called on the chief of Kpong, Nene Kpabitey Nyarko II at his residence.



He couldn’t agree more with the calls for the development of the shore along the lake to be made a topmost priority to expand the recreational options of residents in the region and beyond.



He was hopeful that upgrading the area would stimulate further growth and that the local community will derive maximum benefits through the provision of tourism-related services such as boat riding, eateries, accommodation, and other recreational activities.



According to him, effective development of the river coastline was one of the surest ways to rake-in enough revenue to speed up development in his locality.



To achieve this, the chief tasked the Volta River Authority, the regulatory body of the Volta Lake to encourage and facilitate the development of the Kpong riverside by interested parties and upgrade it into a model one.



“We need to change the face of the Kpong town and turn it into a harbour, build hotels where people can socialize like happens in Ada but now, what they [VRA] are doing, you say the river belongs to you, so remove the weeds so we can go fishing or develop the place too, you don’t agree,” said the chief passionately.



The Kpong chief therefore called on the regulatory body of the lake to engage other stakeholders involved in the activities around the Volta Lake as well as prioritize its development.



He said though the VRA in meeting with him two years ago promised to remove the weeds on the lake, very little is being done as the unwanted plants continue to impede activities on the lake.



“I’m putting it before them, they should tell us what they are doing on the Lake. What they told us more than two years ago that they have failed to do, they should tell us something this year, they should tell us what they intend doing to allow for the [Kpong] harbour to allow for the free movement of canoes, boats can be ridden from here to Akosombo so the town [Kpong] can be opened to attract foreign tourists. If you are bored, you go sit by the riverside and ride a boat and this will generate a lot of employment,” he said.



The Volta River Authority (VRA) is mandated to among others provide as far as practicable, facilities and assistance for the development of the Volta Lake as a source of fish.



It is also responsible for managing the environmental impact of the creation of the Lake on the towns and people bordering it.



