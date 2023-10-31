VRA, Zoomlion deny existence of fumigation contract for Volta communities affected by spillage

General News of Tuesday, 31 October 2023

Two separate statements from the Volta River Authority (VRA) and Zoomlion Ghana Limited have indicated that earlier reports suggesting that the former had contracted the latter to fumigate some parts of the Volta Region are false.



The reports had stated that the fumigation exercise was as a result of the after-effects of the spillage of excess water from the Akosombo Dam that caused flooding in parts of the Eastern and Volta Regions.



But in their separate statements, the two institutions said no such contract exists between them.



The VRA statement read that, “We wish to state that VRA has not awarded any contract to Zoomlion for the fumigation of communities impacted by the controlled spillage,” while the Zoomlion statement said that, “Management categorically refutes this misleading, false and unfounded assertions by one Manasseh Azure Awuni, who has for the past 10 years sought to level various allegations against Zoomlion to no avail.



“This recent publication is a demonstration of Manasseh’s clear disregard for journalistic integrity and professional ethics as is expected of a person of his caliber,” the statement added.



Meanwhile, the Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has fumigated and disinfected all 21 displaced peoples camps and their immediate environs in his constituency.



