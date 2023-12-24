VMF & LCR Energy UK commissions state-of-the-art 20-seater ICT laboratory for Matse Dzokpe/Ando E.P Basic School

Regional News of Sunday, 24 December 2023

Source: Van Moorhouse Foundation

In a significant effort to continue enhancing the lives of communities especially school children in the area of Information, Communication, and Technology (ICT), a state-of-the-art 20-seater ICT laboratory has been commissioned at the Matse Dzokpe Basic School, in the Ho Municipality of Volta Region of Ghana.



The 20-sester ICT Lab is an annual project of the Van Moorhouse Foundation with support from LCR Energy that aims to provide a conducive environment for the enhancement of learning of digital education in rural communities.

The 20-seater ICT Lab at Matse Dzokpe Basic School is the third project of VMF and LCR Energy, UK, in efforts to enhance the digital knowledge of children in rural communities in Ghana



Speaking at the Commissioning Ceremony, the Country Director of VMF, Major Sakordie was thankful to the chiefs, community, the E.P Education Unit as well as the teaching staff for their collaborative effort, emphasizing the importance of partnerships in fostering effective educational initiatives.



In his speech, he acknowledged the importance of quality education irrespective of where one comes from, emphasizing the need for the teachers and students to optimize the use of the ICT facility in the teaching and learning processes.



“All subjects can be taught at the ICT Lab because all subjects have been installed, this is to make teaching and learning easy and interesting for both the teachers and students”, he said.



Van Moorhouse Foundation and its developmental partners, he noted, will continue to contribute their quota in enhancing the lives of people in rural communities in Ghana through their collaborative tailored programs and activities.



“Our activities are geared towards the upliftment and enhancement of lives in the attainment of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)”, VMF Country Director reiterated.



He therefore pleaded with the school authority to practice good maintenance culture to ensure the state-of-the-art 20-seater ICT laboratory serves its purpose.



Meanwhile, in his welcome address, the headmaster for Matse Dzokpe Basic School, Mr. Adjei was full of praise and heartfelt gratitude to Van Moorhouse Foundation as well as to Mr. Bless Kwado Deku, whose resourcefulness and dedication brought Van Moorhouse Foundation to the community.







“We stand here today to witness the inauguration of a fully furnished 20-seater I.C.T lab, for which the school and the community are immensely grateful”, he added.



He also acknowledged the Chiefs, elders, opinion leaders, the Parent Association, and S.M.C Executives from the twin communities of Dzorkpe and Ando for their unwavering support and permission for the initiation and completion of this transformative project.



He revealed that the state-of-the-art 20-seater ICT Lab is the first of its kind in the Volta Region, therefore thanked Van Moorhouse Foundation and its sponsors, L.C.R Energy and its Director, Ricky Rodgers, for this groundbreaking initiative, therefore assured VMF and its sponsors of utilizing these resources for the utmost benefit of the students to achieve the intended outcomes.







A representative from the Educational Planning School Authority, in a remark, urged the school and students to maximize the potential of the new facility and should ensure that all students benefit from the facility adding that, this would help address the digital divide in the community.



The provision of the state-of-the-art 20-seater ICT Lab by the Van Moorhouse Foundation marks a positive step forward in leveraging technology to enrich educational experiences and bridge gaps in digital access within the community.



The commissioning of the state-of-the-art 20-seater ICT laboratory was graced by esteemed guests, including traditional and opinion leaders from the community, underscoring the community-wide significance of the project.





