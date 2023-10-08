VC Prof. Nana Aba Appiah to give keynote address at the 2023 Reunion of UGAANA

Diasporia News of Sunday, 8 October 2023

Source: Ras Acolatse, Contributor

Prof. Nana Aba Appiah Amfo, the first female Vice Chancellor of the University of Ghana and a Professor of Linguistics, will deliver the keynote address at the 4th Biannual Reunion of the University of Ghana Alumni Association, North America (UGAANA) on 14th October 2023 at Martin's Crosswinds in Greenbelt, MD (USA).



In her keynote address titled, “Nurturing Resilience: Adopting Technology; Embracing Humanism, Prof. Amfo will share her insights on why and how to proactively and appropriately meld technology and humanism to enhance how we live, learn, work, and play in the 21st century.



The University of Ghana Alumni Association, North America (UGAANA) was formed in 2017 with a two-fold mission: to fundraise to support the alma mater and to provide an avenue for professional networking and social support among the alumni in North America.



Since its formation, UGAANA has provided and continues to provide scholarships to brilliant but needy students at the University of Ghana. UGAANA has also successfully undertaken a special project dubbed Emmanuella in which a special needs student was fitted with a brand-new prosthetic leg that has significantly improved her life. Currently, UGAANA is procuring laptops for the Office of Special Needs at the University of Ghana in response to the Vice Chancellor's call for assistance with her audacious one-student one-laptop initiative.



Reunion Program Highlights



We have a panoply of activities that would knock your socks off:



Friday the 13th of October, we will kick off our reunion with soulful cocktails and social networking (6 PM-10 PM) at the Holiday Inn Express and Suites in Laurel, MD.



Saturday the 14th of October, our day starts with Congress (10 AM-1 PM) at the Holiday Inn Express and Suites in Laurel, MD. During Congress, we will conduct the association's business and induct the new executive team.



We will top off the day with a jam-packed Fundraising Dinner Dance (7 PM - 12 AM) at Martin's Crosswinds in Greenbelt, MD



Ben Brako, the legendary Hi-Life artiste and Legon alumnus, will serenade the alumni and guests with live performances ably backed by the Forever Friends Band.



Meanwhile, another alumnus, DJ Fisho of Music for Your Quality Feet (MFQ) fame, will be rocking the house from behind his consoles, so put on your dancing shoes and come ready to boogie the night away.



Don't forget to bring PLENTY SIKA (MONEY) to donate generously to a good cause and also for the opportunity to win some fantastic raffle prizes including a roundtrip ticket to the motherland. The raffle draw will be live at the Cookout on Sunday.



Sunday the 15th of October, we will end our reunion with a wicked cookout (10 AM - 6 PM) at the Granville Gude Park in Laurel, MD.



The raffle draw will be live at the cookout. Note that you don't have to be present to make an impact.