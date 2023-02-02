V/R: Policeman 'accused' of defiling 13-year-old makes first court appearance since 2021

Regional News of Thursday, 2 February 2023

Source: Albert-Gooddays Kuzor

Family and friends of a 13-year-old primary 5 pupil breathed a sigh of relief following their first day in court to seek justice for their girl child who was allegedly defiled.



On September 29, 2021, the pupil, who's now 14 and in primary 6 alleged that, a police officer stationed at Ave-Xevi Police Barrier in the Akatsi North District of the Volta region forcibly had sexual intercourse with her on a bare floor of one of the rooms at the Barrier.



The child alleged that the incident occurred when she was sent on an errand by her mother at about 3:30 pm on the said day.



The accused person, a 46-year-old General Corporal popularly known as Bob Marley in the community was arrested and later granted bail. Parents, especially mother of the victim with a support from a reporter with EIB Network, Faisal Abdul Idrisu filed the case and have for the past one year four months advocated for justice.



Ho Circuit Court on Wednesday, April 1, 2023, finally called the case when the accused person was charged of defilement.



The prosecution noted that, the accused person was arrested in October 2021 few days after the alleged defilement but was later granted bail to assist in investigation.



According to the prosecution, the accused person upon interrogation at the Domestic Violence and Victim Support Unit (DOVSU) of the Tongu Divisional Police Command in October 2021, few weeks after the alleged defilement admitted to touching of the victim's "breast and hand" but had no sexual intercourse with her.



The officer was granted bail with a sum of Ghc50,000.00 and two sureties, one of the sureties must be a public servant.



The court granted him the bail and adjourned the case to Wednesday, 22 April 2023.



Speaking to colleague reporters after the court proceedings, Faisal Abdul said he's happy the case is finally in the court, and he prays for justice as soon as possible because justice delayed is justice denied.