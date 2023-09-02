V/R: Ensure proper training for recruits to save lives – Gbi-Godenu divisional chief

Regional News of Saturday, 2 September 2023

The Divisional Chief of Gbi-Godenu in the Hohoe Municipality of the Volta Region, Togbe Osei III, has charged government and other institutions responsible for security, law and order to formulate policies that will ensure proper training of persons recruited into the various security services in the country.



This comes on the back of violent clashes between residents of Gbi-Godenu and officers of the Ghana Police Service which left two dead and scores injured.



Togbe Osei III, who was speaking in an interview with Class 91.3 FM's Volta Regional Correspondent, Kingsley Attitsogbui, noted this will help safeguard the lives of the citizenry.



According to Togbe Osei, the short term training given to recruits into the security services like the police service is causing more harm than good.



Togbe Osei, who was alarmed following Wednesday's violent clashes between the youth of Gbi-Godenu and the officer of the Ghana Police which led to the death of two persons, condemned the conduct of the Police.



He said: “The conduct of the police was unprofessional because the community folks did not attack anybody, it was their vehicle that knocked the man down.”



Togbe noted that two of his Toyota vehicles, which were parked in his house were damaged in the melee, while 41 motorbikes belonging to both residents and non-residents in nearby towns were burnt by the police.



Togbe Osei, who is also a former police officer, stressed that the indiscriminate shooting and destruction of lives and properties by the police was uncalled for and unprofessional.



He therefore called on government to set up an independent investigation into the issue for justice to prevail.



Meanwhile, calm has been restored to the area following violent eruptions on Wednesday, 30 August 2023.



The Police has arrested twelve individuals suspected to be involved in the disturbance.



During the apprehensions, a Bruni pistol was seized by the police.



The Police has also beefed up security in the community and its environs to ensure the maintenance of law and order.



A police vehicle affiliated with the Hohoe District Police Command in the Volta Region was set on fire in the early hours of Wednesday.



The circumstances surrounding the arson remain unclear.