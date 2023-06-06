V/R: DCE reported to police for alleged assault on former NPP executive

Crime & Punishment of Tuesday, 6 June 2023

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The District Chief Executive for Agotime-Ziope, Ms Emilia Emefa Adzimah has been reported to the Ho Central police for an alleged assault on a party member.



The DCE is alleged to have physically abused a former Ho Central Women Organizer of her own party (NPP) Dzifa Doris Kaledzi.



The incident is said to have occurred during the funeral ceremony of the wife of the current Ho Central Constituency Chairman held at the Regional Police Training School Park in Ho.



According to an eyewitness, the DCE “pushed and shoved her and then hit her in the face with the funeral brochure which left a cut under her eyebrow.”



Asked reasons for the attack, the eyewitness said, “there was absolutely no confrontation from the young lady (victim). She was about taking a seat behind the DCE so when she got to the DCE’s seat, she requested from her (DCE) to adjust herself to pave way for her and that was it.”



When contacted by Starrfm.com.gh the victim confirmed the incident but declined any further comments.



Further checks from the Ho Central Police station revealed that an assault complaint has been lodged against the DCE.



Medical report of the victim indicate that the victim sustained an “abrasive injury at the upper eye lid” of her left eye.