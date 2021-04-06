Utilise gov’t opportunities for job creation – Kotomah tells NPP Youth

Regional News of Tuesday, 6 April 2021

Source: Nkilgi FM

A young Ghanaian entrepreneur who serves as Patron of Savanna Region Youth of New Patriotic Party (NPP), Mr Issahaku Kotomah has advised the party’s youth to prudently utilise the economic opportunities Government is offering citizens to create jobs for themselves and other young people in the region.



The Youth Forum at Damongo was on the theme; ‘Empowering the Youth Through Job Creation, the Role of Our Leaders’ and was organised by the Savannah region NPP Youth wing to discuss prevailing unemployment challenges the youth in the region, encountering and how they and their leaders could work together to address them.



Speaking at the event, Mr Issahaku Kotomah observed that no government can solve the problem of growing youth unemployment without the active involvement of the private sector, especially, Small Scale and Medium Enterprises (SMEs).



Mr Kotomah who is a former student acknowledged government’s effort in that direction and urged the administration to do more to expand job creation opportunities that can absorb the teeming unemployed youth.



The Patron of the Youth wing of NPP in the Savannah Region encouraged the youth to get involved in agribusiness by forming companies and working in groups to take advantage of the many Government policies available to them.



According to him, sustainable development can only come about when the youth become employers with innovative technologies.



Mr Kotomah said as part of the party’s efforts to dominate the Savannah Region permanently, party leaders and functionaries are working hard to ensure youth unemployment, one of the biggest challenges of the region is addressed very effectively.



Other party functionaries at the event were the Savannah Regional Minister Mr Salifu Saeed Muhazu, the Managing Director of Ghana Water Company, Dr Cliford Braimah, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Daboya- Mankragu Constituency Hon Alhaji Dei and the MP for Salaga North.