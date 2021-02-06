General News of Saturday, 6 February 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Using hydrogen peroxide could pose corrosive risk – Pharmacist warns

Panic buying has triggered shortage of hydrogen peroxide

Kwame Sarpong Asiedu, a pharmacist and fellow with the Center for Democratic Development, CDD – Ghana, has expressed concerns over the use of hydrogen peroxide in the prevention and or treatment of Coronavirus.



He made submissions on Joy FM’s Newsfile program cautioning against the complications that could arise if members of the public fail to dilute the substance for use.



“I am concerned about even people’s ability to serially dilute hydrogen peroxide because you have the 6% and the 9% on the market.



“If you don’t know how to dilute it appropriately to get the 1%, it is a corrosive agent and you might end up bruising your mouth, your nose and all that. So, there needs to be a lot of caution,” he added.



There has been recent spike in the sales of hydrogen peroxide according to the Food and Drugs Board, FDB.



A recent joint monitoring exercise by officers of Pharmacy Council (PC) and the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) revealed shortage of hydrogen peroxide in pharmaceutical facilities due to panic buying.



A statement by the two agencies added that the development had given rise to the sale of fake and substandard Hydrogen Peroxide on the market.



Pharmacies and Over the Counter Medicine Shops were thus cautioned to always buy their stocks from licensed wholesalers and manufacturers.



“The general public is also being reminded to purchase only Food and Drugs Authority approved hydrogen peroxide and other medicinal products and be on the lookout for the mandatory FDA registration numbers on such products, if they are manufactured in Ghana,” a statement read.