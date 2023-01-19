Using feminine wash, vagina tightening cream can cause candidiasis in women -Midwife

Health News of Thursday, 19 January 2023

Source: www.gbcghanaonline.com

A Public Health Nurse and Midwife, Akua Oduraa Nuamah has advised women to stop using the feminine wash and vaginal tightening cream.



Speaking on the GTV Breakfast Show, the Midwife explained that a candidiasis infection can thrive in situations where one inserts some creams into the vagina.



“You know, we don’t really say candidiasis is an STI because just the break of that protection within your vagina area which you might not have gotten it through sex, you can develop candidiasis. You understand. Because people insert so many things in their vaginas. So, the feminine washes, the duchess, there are other things. They want the place to be tightened, a lot of images, things we insert there.



And then when you do that, you distort the PH and then once the good bacteria protecting this vagina is broken, there is an overgrowth of the yeast and the infection comes about, but this person didn’t have sex,” she explained.



She added that it is better for couples to treat it together.



“However, because the infection is there and maybe she has unprotected sex with the man, then the man can pick it. When you identify and you are treating, you may just be on the safer side to treat your partners so that both of them can be safe “, according to the Midwife.



