Using cedi notes for money bouquets, hampers is illegal – Bank of Ghana warns

General News of Friday, 31 March 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Bank of Ghana has cautioned over the use of cedi banknotes as bouquets and hampers.



According to the Director of the Currency Department at the central bank, Dominic Owusu, the use of the country’s legal tender for purposes aside a medium of exchange for the purchase of goods and services is illegal and can be subject to prosecution.



Mr Owusu speaking to the media on Thursday, March 30, 2023, said the bank had noticed a recent trend where some people use cedi notes as bouquets and hampers for gifts during weddings, birthdays and other celebrations, a practice he said must be stopped.



He thus warned members of the public to desist from using cedi banknotes as hampers and bouquets.



Money bouquets and hampers have become a trend with several evidence on social media where some people have turned the new phenomenon into a business venture.



Persons into this business prepare bouquets and hampers made of pattern-folded and stashed cedi notes which are prepared at a fee.



GA/SARA