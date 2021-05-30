Using ACJ320neo instead of presidential jet waste of state resources – Okudzeto Ablakwa

General News of Sunday, 30 May 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• The MP for North Tongu has questioned why President Akufo-Addo travelled in a rented private airplane instead of using the presidential jet



• Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa says the president’s trip to Europe which costs about £345,000 was a waste of resources



• He is asking the Defence Minister to let Ghanaians know why President Akufo-Addo is not using the Falcon



The Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has stated that the president is wasting state resources following his decision to hire a private airplane for his 9-day visit to France, Belgium, South Africa and back to Ghana.



He said President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo deliberately refused to travel on the Presidential jet but found it necessary to hire Airbus ACJ320neo owned by Acropolis Aviation.



Mr Ablakwa has filed an urgent question in Parliament to compel the Defence Minister to explain to Ghanaians, through their representative in Parliament, why President Akufo-Addo is not using the Falcon.



“The purpose for the urgent question is to summon the Defence Minister before the august House to tell us why His Excellency the President and the Commander in Chief of Armed Forces are not utilizing the Falcon, which is the Presidential jet.



“My checks show that the Falcon remains in a very pristine condition,” he said this in a press briefing in parliament.



The Ranking Member on the Foreign Affairs Committee of Parliament said the Presidential jet flies nonstop for eight hours and for the President’s trip to France, he could have used the Falcon.



“As Aviation experts have told me in my preparations for this urgent question, it would have cost [the country] 15% [less] the over GH¢2.8 million that the President has blown on this needless thirst for luxury.



“Per Flightradar24, the G-KELT aircraft left Accra with the President to Paris on the 16th of May — a 6 and half-hour duration. Airlifted the President from Paris to Johannesburg for 11 hours on the 23rd of May.” Okudzeto Ablakwa explained further.



