Used pickups, salt, gari, used-clothes: Ken Agyapong on how NPP unseated Mahama in 2016

Assin Central Member of Parliament, Kennedy Agyapong has revealed how the New Patriotic Party (NPP) won the 2016 presidential election despite the paucity of resources.



He said, compared with the then governing National Democratic Congress (NDC), the NPP was struggling with resources to conduct campaigns and to give as gift to voters.



He accused the then incumbent John Dramani Mahama to gifting brand new cars including giving some to chiefs at a time the NPP was using used pickups.



Speaking to some party delegates in Tema as part of his campaign to become flagbearer of the NPP for the 2024 polls, he said:



“Money can solve issues but not all issues because if it was all about money Akufo-Addo wouldn’t have become president because Mahama distributed brand new cars till chiefs also benefitted.



“At the time, we were struggling with used pickups, salt, gari, maggi cube, second-hand clothes was what we used to unseat Mahama,” he said warning his own party: “but politicians don’t learn. They don’t learn.”



Agyapong, a known financier of the NPP has serially boasted about how much monetary contributions he has made to the party since he joined in the early 90s. He has spoken about buying hundreds of vehicles for the party and even paying for an entire congress when the party sought to decentralize voting to elect a flagbearer.



