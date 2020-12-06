Politics of Sunday, 6 December 2020

Use your thumb to thank Akufo-Addo for FSHS on Monday - Adeisohene

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Correspondence from Eastern Region:



The Chief of Addeiso, Osabarimah Asare Oduro, has appealed to Ghanaians to go to the polls on Monday to say 'thank you' to the New Patriotic Party's President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for making Free Senior High School (FSHS) a reality.



With nearly over 24 hours to the general elections which will be held on Monday, December 7, the Adeisohene despised constitutional provision which prevents traditional authorities from getting involved in partisan politics, and openly declared support and canvassed for votes for the President who doubles as NPP flagbearer.



Speaking to Ghanaweb, Osabarimah Asare Oduro contended that even though the 1992 Constitution bars chiefs from doing active partisan politics, he deemed it right to show appreciation to the President for implementing the FSHS as a relief to parents.



"The laws of this country does not permit chiefs to do partisan politics and I fully support it.



"I wouldn't go and tell someone to vote for party A or B but my view is that when someone does something good to you and you don't appreciate, then your are ungrateful.



"If everyone will listen to me and advise ourselves, chiefs don't do partisan politics, but they are allowed to offer pieces of advice.



"So I would advise every Ghanaian to humbly think through to use their thumbs to go and say 'thank you' to President Akufo-Addo.



"The reason for going to thank him with your thumb is the fact that your child (now) does not pay school fees. Thank him with your thumb because your great-grandchild does not pay fees and go to school free.



"If someone has done this big thing for you, will you use just sheep or cow to go and thank him? There is nothing highly appreciable. All you can do is to go and use your thumb to say 'Nana I thank you in the name of God' then you leave. That's all.



"I won't force anyone to support any political party but the person through whom my children or grandchildren are able to go to school for free..., aaah I will thank him greatly," the Adeisohene explained.



It will be recalled that recently, the President ordered the Ghana Scholarship Secretariat to offer a full scholarship package to one Thomas Amoaning a resident and graduate of Adeiso SHS in the Eastern Region who scored 8As in the 2020 WASSCE despite his challenges as a needy student.



Preparations are still underway to send Amoaning to study Masters in Economics in the UK to the PhD level.

