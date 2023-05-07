You are here: HomeNews2023 05 07Article 1762238

General News of Sunday, 7 May 2023

Use of Asanteman flag on coronation flyer draws Twitter chatter

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II and Lady Julia Otumfuo Osei Tutu II and Lady Julia

The use of the Gold, Black, Green flag of Asanteman on a flyer involving the Otumfuo’s attendance of the May 6 coronation of King Charles III has cooked up a Twitter storm.

The flyer, an unofficial one, posted by a Twitter handle called Royal World Thailand, captures a number of royals who attended the event.

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II and Lady Julia are the first on the flyer but whereas the others had their national flags beneath their portraits, they had the Asanteman flag not the Ghana flag.

The Asanteman flag is always present especially on official cars of the Otumfuo wherever he travels to in the country.

So what is the disagreement aboyt?

At the heart of the back and forth that has since ensued is why the Ghana flag was not used with those demanding so, insisting that Asanteman is within Ghana and the Otumfuo is Ghanaian.

Those against the move are of the view that the Asantehene was invited in his capacity as leader of the Ashanti Kingdom which has strong relations with the British monarchy.

