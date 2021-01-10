Regional News of Sunday, 10 January 2021

Source: Senyalah Castro, Contributor

Use occasion of festival to foster unity - Navrongo central MP urges people of Kologo

Dr. Selanwiah S. Abdul-Mumin, the constituency secretary read the speech on behalf of the MP

Newly sworn Member of Parliament (MP) for Navrongo central, Sampson Tangombu Chiragia, has urged the Chiefs and people of Kologo to use the occasion of their Festival to build formidable relationships among themselves.



The MP told the Kologo Naba Clifford Asobayire V, his subchiefs and the people to commit to praying for everlasting peace and the unity of all as they brought the year’s celebration of the annual Yesiga festival to an end.



Mr. Chiragia, in a speech delivered on his behalf by Dr. Selanwiah S. Abdul-Mumin, the constituency secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the company of other party members, noted that a peaceful community and working in unison as a people was the surest way Kologo could attain the development status it desires.



“Everything we do is for the development of our constituency. So, we believe that once we are here for this celebration, it [this celebration] will foster unity among the people of Kologo and other surrounding villages. We believe that this festival is going to bring our people together. Let us continue to pray for unity and peace. That way, we will all be united to fight for the growth of Kologo”.



Mr. Chiragia used the event to assure the people of his commitment to address the developmental challenges in the area such as the provision of potable water and the creations of employment opportunities for the youth. He said working to bring improvement in the lives of the people was his topmost priority.



Commenting on the Kologo- Naaga road, the MP said he had noted with serious concern its deplorability and how constituents were suffering in the hands of armed robbers. He, therefore, assured to use his office to ensure it is duly constructed.



The MP made a huge donation towards with the assurance to always join the chiefs and people to observe the festival every year.



For his part, the Kologo Naba reiterated his calls to government to construct a senior high school for the people of Kologo. He also reminded government on its promise to upgrade the Kologo Health Centre into a modern health facility to address the health needs of his people.



Naba Asobayire further appealed to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to improve roads in Kologo and consider appointing someone from the Kologo -Naaga enclave to occupy the office of the Municipal Chief Executive. He explained the position is one that was yet to be occupied by someone.



“Our road which is lying down we wish to state that government should fast track it so that next year when we are sitting down here, we’ll see progress of work”. “we will not like government to get out of power after serving eight years without our roads being done. We are passionately appealing to government to come to our aid. Our roads are so dear to us and we will do whatever it takes to help government to do these roads or else 2024 Kologo, Naaga, Vunania and other areas nobody will come out to vote. It is a strong warning”.



”Also, we have what it takes to also taste the seat of the MCE. But these things we have never tasted it before. Why? so myself and my colleague chief of Naaga, we are making a passionate appeal to the president-elect that upon swearing-in if government is going to consider MCE for our area, the person should come from either Vunania, Gaani, Biu, Naaga or Kologo. We also deserve and we have the people who can occupy that seat”.



