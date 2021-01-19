Regional News of Tuesday, 19 January 2021

Source: Herman Kwame Kumatsey, Contributor

Use new media to promote participatory and accountable governance - MP urges Local Assemblies

Legislator Davis Opoku

The Member of Parliament for Mpraeso Constituency, Mr. Davis Opoku has advised local assemblies to use new media to promote participatory democracy to ensure transparent and accountable governance.



In his maiden meeting with the Municipal Chief Executive and staff of Kwahu South Municipal Assembly, the young and affable legislature urged assemblies in Ghana to adopt technology in the discharge of their duties.



He said, “assemblies must open up to participatory democracy by using new media. We need to start streaming assembly meetings on our Facebook pages so our people can contribute to the democratic practice at the local level.”



“In ensuring accountability, we owe it a duty to get our constituents informed in everything we do. This will ensure that they can hold us to our plans and programs in the municipal,” he added.



He assured the assembly of his readiness to contribute to the development of the municipal.



“I want to work closely with you to contribute to developing programs and projects for our people. One main reason why people voted for me is that they believe I will always be in touch at the local level, and it’s an attitude I intend to adopt”.



Present at the introductory meeting was the MCE, Hon. Emmanuel Atta Ofori Snr, the Municipal Coordinating Director, and the staff of the assembly. Also in attendance were the New Patriotic Party constituency executives of Mpraeso.