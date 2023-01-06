You are here: HomeNews2023 01 06Article 1691126

Religion of Friday, 6 January 2023

Source: Ahaibor Gabby, Contributor

Use music as an effective tool for communicating with God - Abraham Akuffo to Christians

Mr. Abraham Akuffo, a Gospel Musician at Kasoa Nyanyano has called on Christians to use music as an effective tool for communicating with God.

He said music played a very important role in the spiritual uplifting of every Christian and that without it there would not be spiritual well-being.

Mr. Akuffo made the call at the launch of his maiden Gospel album at the Kasoa Nyanyano on Friday.

The title of the single-track album is “Rejoice” which he describes as the hitmaker of his story.

Mr. Akuffo urged Ghanaians to put their talents into practice for the benefit of the nation.

He also asked the youth to open a new chapter of their life by refraining from acts that hinder on national development.

To this end, he thanked the Lord for the successful launch of the album.

