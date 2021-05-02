Use fasting period to pray for Ghana - MP to Muslim community

Regional News of Sunday, 2 May 2021

Source: Joshua Tettey, Contribution

Hon. Kofi Adams, the Member of Parliament for the Buem Constituency has urged the Islamic Community in the Jasikan District to use this period to pray for peace for the country, Buem Community and the NDC.



In a ceremony held for the MP to donate some items to support the Muslims in the Constituency on Friday, April 30, 2021, the MP stressed the need for peace.



"The country currently needs our prayers. We need peace and unity to help us work together for development. I will plead with you on this day, to pray for the country as a whole, the Buem Constituency and for the NDC party," he said.



Receiving the donation on behalf of the Islamic Community, the Jasikan District Chief Imam, Sheikh Abdul Razak Abubakar appreciated the MP's support.



The occasion was also used to appeal for an academic scholarship for the Muslim youths in the constituency.



"We really appreciate your support for us all this while. We pray for long life and good health for you. We would also like to use this avenue to seek your support in creating an academic scholarship for the Muslim youth in the constituency. This we believe will help support the youth in furthering their education," he said.



In attendance were the Oti Regional Chief Imam of Ahlussuna Wal Jammat, Sheikh Musah Biyaw Abubakar among other prominent personalities within the Islamic fraternity.



The items donated included 100 bags of rice, sugar and other assorted items.



The MP was also urged to seek the face of Allah in all his endeavours.