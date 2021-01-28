General News of Thursday, 28 January 2021

Use appropriate channel to prove Rawlings is your father – Supposed daughters told

Member of the National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) Communication Team, Richard Manuribe has posited it is morally unfair for unknown persons claiming to be children of the late President Jerry John Rawlings to only pop up after his death.



On his accord, there is nothing wrong with any of them trying to claim their inheritance or establish their existence but the channel in which they seek to do so is inappropriate.



Charging these individuals to stop causing confusion in the Rawlings family and the Ghanaian populace, Richard suggested the ‘daughters’ get a DNA test conducted to prove their legitimacy, rather than make such claims in the media.



He believes their actions will only create disunity in the family of the late President at a time where they need to be united the most.



In a discussion with Sefah-Danquah on the Epa Hoa Daben political show, Richard Manuribe said, “Morally, it is not fair for you to wait till his death to claim he is your father. Even if he is, you have a good way to find that out. If you say he is your father, you can take the appropriate channel to do so and find out. They should see to it and stop what they’re doing. Rawlings is dead and there must be unity now”.



Two women have on different instances claimed to be daughters of the late President in events leading up to his burial.



The first, 52-year-old woman, Abigail Rawlings Mawutor who claims to be the first daughter of the late former President Jerry John Rawlings popped up after his death.







She disclosed that, after revealing who she was to popular TV personality, Grace Omaboe aka Maame Donoko, the latter gave her money to leave the country in 2003 for fear of being assassinated.



Another woman known as Kate Yeboah has also come out to claim that she is also the daughter of the late former president of Ghana, Flt Lt Jerry John Rawlings.



According to Kate, her mother met the late former president at Breman Asikuma where she resided, leading to a relationship that produced her.











