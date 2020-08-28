Regional News of Friday, 28 August 2020

Use Virtual environment to develop Ghana’s Human Resource - MP

Moses Anim in a group photo with members of COHBS

Mr Moses Anim, Member of Parliament (MP) for Trobu Constituency has said the most valuable asset that a country could possess is through the development of its human resources base.



Mr Anim has therefore encouraged the use of virtual environment or situations to develop the country’s human resource base.



The MP was speaking at the inauguration and Swearing in of Executive Members of the Ga North Municipality Conference of Heads of Basic Schools (COHBS) at Pokuase in the Greater Accra Region.



Mr Anim who is also Deputy Majority Chief Whip noted that the COVID-19 Pandemic had taught the world including; Ghana a number of lessons.



According to him, it made people to work from home or wherever they were.



He contended that due to COVID-19 pandemic over 22 million jobs were being challenged worldwide and people had to change their jobs.



Mr Anim said head teachers and teachers also ought to change their methods of teaching by adopting and sharpening the ICT skills.



“We need to churn out balanced human resource that is endowed with skills, value and attitudes. One could exhibit those distinguished characteristics, if one was independent minded,” he said.



Mr Anim appealed to the head teachers to be transparent and accountable in the management of schools and ensure that there was continuous improvement in their performances.



“Believe in continuous improvement of work and churn out double of what you are doing now,” he said.



Mr. Anim further pledged government’s continued support for the education in the country.



Mr Imoro Sulemana, Chairman of COHBS, La Nkwantanang in a solidarity message, noted that Schools cannot be closed forever, and called for the use of temporal structures such as churches and mosques for academic work.



According to Mr Sulemana the use of the shift system could also control crowding and ensure social distancing in various schools.



He noted that there was the need to re-adjust the times for meals and lessons to avert the spread of COVID-19 among schools.





