Use Independence Day celebration funds to buy vaccines for children – Mahama to Akufo-Addo

General News of Sunday, 5 March 2023

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Former President John Dramani Mahama has urged President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to sacrifice funds being used to organize this year’s Independence Day celebration to fix the shortage of child vaccines that has hit the country.



Mr. Mahama who was speaking during an interaction with party delegates in Mepe in the North Tongu Constituency of the Volta region, Saturday, said he was left worried when he read about the vaccine shortage in the media.



He believes the elaborate celebration is needless in the face of all the economic challenges that currently confront the nation.



”Today I was very sad when I was reading in the media and it said that for the very first time in the 4th Republic, since 1992, today we are short of some childhood vaccines.”



“For the first time in our history, I mean the elderly can’t get their bond, children can’t get their vaccinations and then I was coming from Ho, Aɖaklu, they are cleaning the place, they brought military vehicles and are coming to land at the Ho-Airport to celebrate Independence Day.”



“Independence day for who,” Mr. Mahama questioned.



“That money they are using to celebrate Independence Day could have been used to buy vaccines for our children,” the former President added.



He further stated that the shortage of vaccines for polio and measles means the country is headed for a disastrous experience should there be an outbreak.



Mr. Mahama during the interaction with delegates in North Tongu did not hesitate in jabbing the Nana Addo-Bawumia government for their failures and mismanagement of the economy.



The former President who is seeking to lead the NDC again as its flag bearer into the 2024 elections launched his campaign at the Cedi Auditorium of the University of Health and Allied Sciences (UHAS) in Sokode near Ho on Thursday.



He proceeded with a tour of the 18 constituencies of the Volta region to interact and solicit for the support and votes of party delegates ahead of the May 13, presidential and parliamentary primaries.