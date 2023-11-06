Use ICT opportunities to provide solutions for Africa's progress - MTN to Girls-in-ICT beneficiaries

Regional News of Monday, 6 November 2023

Source: Michael Oberteye, Contributor

Beneficiaries of the Girls-in-ICT program have been encouraged to leverage the many opportunities provided by ICT as the solution to the many problems confronting the African continent.



Chief Corporate Services and Sustainability Officer at MTN Ghana, Adwoa Wiafe speaking during the climax of the Eastern Regional Girls in ICT programme held at Koforidua on Tuesday, October 31, 2023, noted that ICT remains the future with several advantages for Africa.



She stated: "ICT is the future. It offers limitless opportunities for creativity, innovation, and career growth. It is possibly the answer to many of our developmental challenges. By exposing you to ICT, we hope that you will indeed provide the solutions required for Africa’s progress".



Furthering, Adwoa Wiafe said it was imperative to inspire the involvement of girls in the sector, especially as technology takes center stage towards development.



"In a world where technology drives innovation, empowerment, and progress, it is important to celebrate and encourage the participation of girls and women in the ICT sector", she said.



Corporate affairs and sustainability officer:



MTN Ghana as a lead sponsor of the programme has so far invested GH¢12.6m in the Girls-in-ICT training over the past three years with GH¢6m invested in 2023 alone.



The Telecommunications giants are partnering with the Ministry of Communications and Digitalisation to train and equip some one thousand Upper Primary and JHS girls with basic ICT skills.



100 girls out of the 1000 were rewarded with brand new laptop computers after the training.



Held on the theme, "Digital Skills for Life", the initiative was aimed at enhancing the digital skills of young women and girls in the career field of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM), particularly ICT.



Adwoa Wiafe noted that the theme resonated deeply in today's rapidly evolving world and captures the essence of what it aims to achieve.



According to her, the ambition at MTN is to lead digital solutions for Africa’s progress and deliver a bold new digital world, adding that MTN also recognizes the power of diversity in the tech industry.



Describing the gender gap in ICT as wide, she noted that the company believes in creating an inclusive environment where everyone has the opportunity to succeed and innovate, an ambition she said only starts by supporting and encouraging girls to explore and embrace the world of technology fearlessly.



She underscored MTN's commitment to bridging the gender gap in ICT and technology through sponsorships, mentorship, education, and exposure to ICT, to create an environment where every girl can envision herself as a leader in the technology world.



She urged the girls to take the opportunity to explore, learn, and grow to enable them to leverage the vast possibilities that ICT offers.



The MTN officer, however, cautioned them to be wary of the internet saying that “the internet does not forget”.