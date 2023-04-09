Use Easter to smoke peace pipe in Bawku - Bishop Luguterah

Religion of Sunday, 9 April 2023

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

Bishop Professor Albert Luguterah, the General Overseer of the Kings Christian Ministry in Tamale, has called on the feuding factions in the Bawku chieftaincy conflict to give peace a chance through the spirit of Easter.



Easter is the most important and oldest festival of the Christian Church, celebrating the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ on the cross to atone for the sins of humanity after the fall of the ‘first Adam’.



Bishop Luguterah, who made the call in an interview with the GNA in Tamale, said Easter was a season of tolerance, togetherness, peace and reconciliation, hence the need for all feuding factions to smoke the peace pipe and allow stability and development to thrive.



“Easter is a season for forsaking all unrighteousness, including unforgiveness and bitterness and embracing each other as brothers and sisters in the Lord.”



He noted that the repercussions of the conflict in the area did not only impede its socio-economic activities but also affected the spiritual growth and well-being of the people.



“Residents need to demonstrate the love of God for one another just as Christ was sacrificed for our redemption. It is important the feuding factions also sacrifice their differences to ensure lasting peace for the area,” he said.



Bishop Luguterah prayed for God’s everlasting peace over Bawku to bring stability.