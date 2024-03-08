Us-Ghana International Clergy Association advocates for non-partisan development support in Ghana

General News of Friday, 8 March 2024

In an effort to bolster education, healthcare, and social welfare in Ghana, the Director for US-Ghana International Clergy Association, Reverend Apostles Edmund Awatey, has announced their commitment to supporting the country's most vulnerable communities, with a focus on aiding the blind, needy, orphaned, and disabled, the group aims to contribute to the nation's progress and well-being.



However, the group has encountered challenges in delivering aid, particularly when navigating bureaucratic hurdles. One such obstacle arises when attempting to bring goods from the USA to Ghana. Members of the group have reported instances where they are questioned about their political affiliations, specifically whether they are members of the NPP Party. This politicization of aid distribution has hindered the group's efforts to provide much-needed assistance to those in need.



Expressing concern over the politicization of development initiatives, the US Ghana International Clergy Association emphasizes the importance of prioritizing the country's development over partisan interests. They urge leaders to focus on advancing the nation's welfare, regardless of political affiliation.



In a call for unity and progress, the group pledges to support any political party that comes to power, under the condition that the leaders prioritize the country's development needs. They stress the significance of leaders prioritizing national development over partisan agendas.



Furthermore, the Director for the US-Ghana Clergy Association group extended advice to religious leaders, urging them to engage in constructive dialogue and promote peaceful elections. By fostering a climate of understanding and cooperation, the group believes that Ghana can achieve stability and prosperity for all its citizens.



As Ghana prepares for upcoming elections, the US Ghana International Clergy Association Group advocates for a focus on issues that matter most to the nation's progress. By prioritizing development and fostering inclusivity, they envision a brighter future for Ghana and its people.