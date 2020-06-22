Politics of Monday, 22 June 2020

Source: GNA

Ursula tasks party members to ensure Election 2020 victory

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Ablekuma West Constituency in the Greater Accra Region, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, who has been acclaimed as the parliamentary candidate for the New Patriotic Party(NPP), has expressed optimism of her chances of retaining the parliamentary seat in the December polls.



She charged constituency members to double their efforts to ensure victory was granted in the elections.



The Ablekuma West Constituency has been in the grip of the NPP, winning previous two elections since it was carved out of the then Ablekuma South Constituency in 2012.



Addressing delegates and executives on Saturday after being affirmed as the party’s parliamentary candidate ahead of the December polls, Mrs Owusu-Ekuful, noted that members could not afford to be complacent “if the party is to retain the seat in the December elections since the party took office in 2016, the constituency had seen some growth and development and such achievements gave her better chances of retaining the seat for the party.



“Since the constituency was established in 2012, Ablekuma West Constituency has been the seat of NPP, we have held the seat when we were in opposition, we have retained it in power, whilst in opposition we all know how much we struggled, we have witnessed growth and development when we came into power three and a half years now, the party remains committed, determined and dedicated to delivering on its promises to better lives of constituents in the coming years,” she assured.



Mrs Owusu-Ekuful urged party faithful, well wishers and supporters to unite to brighten the party’s chances in the elections saying “I am prepared to work with any person willing, dedicated, determined and committed to working on behalf of the party, I

entreat all party members to ensure they registered in the upcoming new voters’ registration exercise to enable you to vote in the December 7 general election.



Daniel France, the Greater Accra Regional Secretary of NPP, reiterated the need for unity, peace and harmony to prevail in the party, specifically in the Ablekuma West Constituency, to ensure victory in the 2020 elections.





