Ursula receives 'giant' welcome in Bolgatanga

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament for the Ablekuma West constituency, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful early Monday morning, arrived to a rousing welcome in the Upper East Region, Bolgatanga as she began her four (4) day visit.



The four-day-tour to the region forms part of intensive commencement of campaign duties by the party to secure another victory in the December 2020 parliamentary and presidential elections.



The Minister of Communication was welcomed by the Regional Women's Wing, supporters and sympathizers of the party running into their thousands who then proceeded on their motorbikes to usher her into the Bolgatanga Municipality.



Ursula Owusu’s entry into Bolgatanga was followed by a procession through the principal streets which took close to two hours to complete, as young and old rushed to catch a glimpse with hundreds of standers also waving and cheering as the procession passed them.



At several points during the procession, it had t0o take the intervention of the police in the area to clear the road for Mrs Owusu-Ekuful as hundreds of residents gladly joined the procession on foot to accompany her demonstrate the strength of the NPP in the municipality ahead of the December general elections.



Speaking to the gathering crowd, she expressed her appreciation and commended the people for their unflinching and overwhelming support to the NPP and urged them to remain steadfast in the party's quest to win more parliamentary seats and increase the electoral fortunes in the region.



She tasked the youth to help spread the NPP's message and ensure that the party emerges victorious come December 7 as the NPP had more and better plans and policies to ensure a bright future for Ghana's youth.



“We have more work to do. There are more and better policies to implement. We are done with Free SHS, among others – there are more. I urge you all here to help and support the party win more seats in addition to the already ones won. Ghanaians look forward to us, we can’t leave the good fortunes we have started for the other people” she said.



Whilst in the Upper East Region, Mrs Owusu-Ekuful will visit the Garu, Tempane, Bawku Central, Zebilla, Pusiga, Binduri, and Navrongo Central Constituencies.

