Ursula harassed, drew ‘current’ from me - Akandoh

Ursula Owusu-Ekuful was seen sitting on the laps of Kwabena Mintah Akandoh

The Member of Parliament for the Juaboso constituency, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh has finally spoken about his ordeal in Parliament on the dawn of Thursday, January 7, 2021, when his colleague, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful sat on his laps during the house’s attempt to elect a speaker. MyNewsGh.com reports.



In an interview with TV3’s Roland Walker monitored by MyNewsGh.com, the legislator indicated that he felt harassed by the Ablekuma West MP when she sat on his lap and never knew she harboured affection for him even though they have been in the house for a while.



“There are parts of a woman body that are regarded sensitive and only meant for her husband so to sit on someone’s husband laps like the way she did, that is sexual harassment but during that, what my attention was on then was the election of a speaker and the speaker must be an NDC speaker so I felt like a wood sitting on me.”



He indicated further that Hon. Ursula Owusu-Ekuful is not his preference in a potential quest to look for a lover describing her as an ‘old woman’.



“In any case, she drew current from me. You know Ursula is an old woman, if I need to go for any woman, she wouldn’t be the one I will go for. We have been in parliament for a very long time and I didn’t know she had this [affection] for me. I felt like a wood sitting me on.” He echoed.



Background



Amid the chaotic and reprehensible scenes from Ghana’s Parliament was a very light and funny photo of the MP-elect for Ablekuma West, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful who was seen comfortably sitting on the laps of Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, the MP for Juaboso.



In a viral photo, Ursula who was draped in a kente outfit was relaxing on the laps of Akandoh with her arms folded comfortably.