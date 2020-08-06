General News of Thursday, 6 August 2020

Source: Kasapa FM

Ursula Owusu to appear before Parliament on Friday over KelniGVG

Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, Communications Minister

The Speaker of Parliament, Prof. Aaron Mike Oquaye has directed the Minister of Communications, Ursula Owusu Ekuful to appear before the House and answer questions on the revenue accrued so far in the operation of the Kelni GVG monitoring system.



The Minority caucus has raised concerns over the Minister’s refusal to appear before parliament on three consecutive times to render accounts on the implementation of the facility.



The Speaker has thus instructed the Minister to avail herself for questioning.



“I noticed that no answer has been placed on the record. To cut a long story short, I direct that the Minister must answer all the relevant questions and make herself available on Friday to answer the relevant questions.”



Ningo Prampram MP Samuel George had posed some questions to the Minister on the $89 million deal meant to monitor revenue of mobilisation from the mobile telecommunication companies.



His inquiry was about the status of the incremental revenue accrued by the state since its engagement with the company.





