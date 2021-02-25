General News of Thursday, 25 February 2021

Ursula Owusu lied, she never apologised to me - Collins Dauda

Member of Parliament for Asutifi South has denied claims that the Member of Parliament for Ablekuma West apologised to him after January 7, 2021 in Parliament.



In an interview with GhanaWeb, Collins Dauda said he would ordinarily not comment on this issue but for Ursula Owusu to publicly lie that she did apologise, there is the need for him to set the records straight.



He adds that her apologies will neither add anything to his political career, neither will it make nor deny her the opportunity to become a minister.



"…she is looking to be the minister for communications, she pushed me but didn’t not apologise to me. Her apology to me is not what will make her a minister or deny her the opportunity to be a minister and her apology to me will not take anything from what I have achieved in life in terms of politics. Ordinarily, I would not have said anything but because she went before the Appointments Committee to say she apologised to me, its the reason I'm making these comments to have the records straight, she has not apologised to me.”



Ursula Owusu-Ekuful who appeared before the Appointments Committee of Parliament on Monday, February 15, 2021, told the committee she had duly apologised to Collin Dauda after pushing him to the floor unprovoked.

Narrating the reason for her actions, she told the Committee that she shove Collins Dauda because she assumed he was the one who instructed the MP for Ashaiman, Ernest Norgbey to pull out her chair which led to her falling on her knees in the chamber.’





But Collins Dauda has denied ever receiving such an apology from her.



