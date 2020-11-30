Regional News of Monday, 30 November 2020

Source: Peace FM

Ursula Owusu joins NPP's massive Asawase walk for victory

Ursula Owusu during the walk

As part of an intensified campaign to retain the seat of government, the Minister of Communications, Mrs. Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, joined thousands of supporters of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) government on a walk in the Asawase Constituency in the Ashanti region.



The walk formed part of efforts to energize the grassroots of the party and to draw more supporters into the fold.



Clad in party paraphernalia, the supporters began the march from Aboabo Post Office at 6:30 am and ended at Aboabo number two junction.



The event pulled not only NPP supporters but residents of Asawase who are desirous to cast their vote for the NPP. The teeming supporters drummed and sang party songs.



Some carried placards with inscriptions such as ‘Free SHS has come to stay’, ‘Support Free SHS to protect future generations’, and ‘4 More To Do More For You.’





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.