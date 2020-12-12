General News of Saturday, 12 December 2020

Ursula Owusu jeered and booed by Ablekuma West constituents

At the sound of ‘Kpa kpa kpa away’, a performer trembles with fear and disappointment because he or she knows the time to take a bow is up as failure to adhere could result in him or her being pelted with missiles.



If the same rule applies in politics then Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, the Member of Parliament-elect for Ablekuma West should be concerned about her future as some of the constituents handed her a treatment similar to how an audience drives away a boring and uninspiring performer.



In a viral video which was recorded on election day, some constituents are seen jeering and chanting ‘away away’ at the Minister of Communications.



Conflicting reports on the video suggest that it was filmed before the declaration of the results while others say the incident happened when she was making her way to a polling station in the constituency.



Ursula Owusu polled 37,363 out of 69,353 votes to retain her seat as the lawmaker representing the people of Ablekuma West.



Her closest competitor Rev. Kweku Addo of the National Democratic Congress ( NDC) followed with 30,733 votes.



In 2016, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful recorded 34,376 compared to 20,976 by Diana Obenewaa Twumwaa of the National Democratic Congress.



The reduction in victory margin has been interpreted by some people as a dwindling in the popularity of the Communications Minister.













