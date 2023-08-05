Ursula Owusu, Murtala Muhammed smoke peace pipe at Suhuyini’s mum funeral

Politics of Saturday, 5 August 2023

Source: mynewsgh.com

Barely a month after two leading lawmakers, Ibrahim Murtala Mohammed and Ursula Owusu-Ekuful were at each other’s throat on the floor of parliament during the anti-LGBT bill debate, the two were recently seen beaming with smiles as they exchanged pleasantries.



MyNewsGh.com confirmed the two had earlier this week met in Tamale where they attended the funeral rites of the mother of their colleague Alhaji Alhassan Sayibu Suhuyini.



It was at that event the two despite a perception are sworn enemies were seen smiling which confirms there is absolutely no bad blood between them.



Sources reveal that the two indeed jell very well and are not enemies as their varying positions on different matters are concerned.



It would be recalled that Ibrahim Murtala Muhammad on the floor of the House went berserk over unsavoury comments on the Human Sexual Right and Ghanaian Family Values Bill (LGBTQ+), 2021, at the second reading of the bill.



After the House had unanimously adopted the report on the bill championed by the MP for Asante Akim North, Andy Appiah-Kubi, the Second Deputy Speaker, Andrew Asiamah, gave time to members to contribute to the bill.



Ursula whose contribution appeared to have veered from the general contribution condemning the act, responded to Murtala, who had allegedly whispered at the back that she was a practitioner of same sex.



Although Murtala did not speak into the microphone and, therefore, could not be regarded as an official statement, Ursula said she heard it.



In a reply she also allegedly gestured that Murtala was mad.



Minutes after her submission, the MP for Ablekuma West, caught the eyes of the Second Deputy Speaker again and demanded an apology from the Tamale Central MP.



Pressed by the Deputy Speaker to withdraw the statement, Murtala said he did not speak into the microphone and therefore could not be asked to withdraw.



“I said so many things, may I please know which one I should withdraw,” Murtala demanded.



Following his reluctance to withdraw the statement, the second Deputy Speaker asked the Minority Leader, Cassiel Ato Forson, to urge his colleague to withdraw.



Subsequently, Murtala said he had withdrawn all statements he has made in the interest of peace.



Apparently, not happy with Murtala’s apology, Ursula flared up and repeated what Murtala had allegedly said to the hearing of all.



Then, she said if she has also offended Murtala by her comments, she was sorry