Ursula Owusu-Ekuful holds thanksgiving service after parliamentary primary victory

Politics of Wednesday, 7 February 2024

Source: GNA

Ursula Owusu-Ekuful has thanked God for giving her another chance to lead the New Patriotic Party (NPP) as its Parliamentary Candidate in the Ablekuma West Constituency for the December 7 poll.



Owusu-Ekuful was retained by the Party in the Constituency as Parliamentary Candidate for the fourth time in its primaries held on January 27, this year.



She secured an impressive 817 votes of the total valid votes cast to beat off competition from her contender, Robert Kwesi Nicole, who polled 241 votes.



Speaking at a thanksgiving service held at the Emmanuel Presbyterian Church, Dansoman, on Sunday, Owusu-Ekuful attributed her success to the glory of God.



She said: “I give thanks to God who has guided me from my young age to today. And I am optimistic that He will continue to shine His face in my life, and wherever I go, I will not stop to follow Him, I will continue to praise His name because it is Him who has been my helper.



“God has helped my family and I and we will continue to thank Him and worship Him with everything we have. If you rely on God, He will not disappoint you.”



Owusu-Ekuful was accompained by her husband and other family members, Constituency executives, friends and well-wishers.



Delivery a sermon, Reverend Naa Ayorkor Djanie, indicated that negative traits such as self-centredness, disobedience to rules and regulations and hard heartedness, were major problems the Church and country grappled with, today.



She emphasised the need for Christians to eschew those negative traits to propel the Church, the community and the country to growth.



The sermon was on the topic: “Jesus Has Power Over Sickness”.



Rev Djanie said: “We are compromising on our faith too much and that’s why we are sick.”



The Church used the opportunity to re-inaugurate a reconstituted 32-member choir, comprising 20 females and 12 males.



Rev Djanie, who is also the Presbytery Chaplain for Ga West, urged them to live a modest life worthy of emulation and accept that, their work was for God.



Rev Tetteh Suomi Akunor, District Minister for the Dansoman District of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana, explained that the reconstitution of the Choir was a way of sanitising it to make it more disciplined and relevant.



He entreated the new choristers to uphold integrity, study the word of God and be more prayerful to enable them to positively impact the lives of others.