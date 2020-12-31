Politics of Thursday, 31 December 2020

Urging further street protests unbefitting of a former president – NPP schools Mahama

The New Patriotic Party has described remarks by the presidential candidate of NDC, John Mahama encouraging further street protests by his supporters as unbefitting of a former president.



John Dramani Mahama, while announcing the NDC’s final decision to head to the Supreme Court on Twitter, December 30 insisted that the party will continue to use protests to register their displeasure with the outcome of the December 7 polls.



He tweeted, “While in court, the NDC will continue all legitimate actions, including protests, to demand the enforcement of the rule of law and protection of life and property of the good people of Ghana.”



But the governing party believes, the former president’s utterances is disappointing and would rather endanger the peace and stability of the country.



In a statement responding to the NDC’s petition to the Supreme Court, the NPP stated amongst other things noted; “This is rather unfortunate and unbefitting of a former President of the Republic. It is obvious that the Petitioner himself has very little confidence in the Petition he is presenting and is still resorting to intimidation to overturn the express will of the people of Ghana.”



The statement signed by the Communications Director of the NPP further read; “By calling on his supporters to continue going on the streets, John Dramani Mahama has not only flagrantly flouted but also abused the Peace Pact signed on the 4th of December 2020 where he undertook amongst others, in the presence of witnesses and on National Television, “to accept the results of the elections and concede to the winner accordingly and to use judicial resolution of election disputes, where necessary.”



Thousands of NDC supporters across the country have embarked on a series of street protests, since the declaration of the presidential results. This has formed part of their attempts to mark their dissatisfaction with the Electoral Commission’s figures.









