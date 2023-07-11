Urban Roads to submit proposal on plans for construction of a by-pass in Techiman to Roads Ministry

Regional News of Tuesday, 11 July 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

To divert transit vehicles, particularly buses, and trucks, from the CBD, the Department of Urban Roads (DUR) will submit a proposal for further research on a proposed by-pass to the Ministry of Roads and Highways.



Following a question from Hon. Martin Kwaku Adjei-Mensah Korsah MP for Techiman South, Minister of Roads and Highways Kwasi Amoako Atta stated this in Parliament.



Hon Adjei-Mensah Korsah inquired about the Ministry’s plans to build a bypass to alleviate traffic congestion in Techiman Township, which is primarily caused by heavy-duty trucks travelling to and from neighbouring Burkina Faso.



In his response, the minister stated that the Urban Roads Department is working with the Techiman South Assembly’s physical planning unit on the proposal for the 38-kilometre outer ring road project.