General News of Tuesday, 8 December 2020

Source: Starr FM

Upset as Peter Amewu takes lead in Hohoe

Minister for Energy John Peter Amewu

Eenergy Minister John Peter Amewu has taken a slim lead in the Hohoe constituency in what is likely to be a major upset in the 2020 parliamentary elections.

results monitored by Starrfm.com.gh indicate that the Energy Minister leads several polling stations in the constituency.



This is the first time in Ghana’s electoral history that an NPP Parliamentary candidate has won any polling station in the constituency which is a major stronghold of the NDC.



Ghanaians on Monday voted to the polls today Monday, December 7, 2020, to elect a President and 275 Parliamentarians.



Over 17 million voters are taking part in the exercise. The figure is 2 million more than the number of voters who voted in the previous election in 2016.



The electoral commission has said over 33,000 polling stations have been dedicated for the presidential and parliamentary polls.

