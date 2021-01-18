General News of Monday, 18 January 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Upscale private school postpones reopening over Coronavirus infection

play videoSchools across Ghana reopened today.

A private school located in an upscale part of the capital has postponed reopening after a board member tested positive for COVID-19.



Management of Alsyd Academy located at North Airport confirmed the development to Accra-based Joy FM on Monday.



An official statement confirmed that a key official of the school board was the victim contrary to reports that it was a teaching staff.



“Your full co-operation is required in the interest of our pupils and all other stakeholders,” management urged parents.



A number of parents had arrived with their kids for resumption of school but had to return them. A parent narrated their early morning experience to Joy News: “When we got to the school this morning at exactly 7:10 am, we realised some cars were parked outside and the school’s main gate was closed.



“The security personnel came to tell us that it is so unfortunate, but the school has postponed its reopening till further notice.”







As part of additional preventive measures, the school has rolled out mandatory COVID-19 testing for core staff members.



A new reopening date has yet to be communicated. The board also confirmed that it was in the process of notifying the Education Ministry about the development.



Schools across the country - public and private - were ordered by the president to resume lessons last Friday but majority of them officially resumed today.