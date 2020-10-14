Regional News of Wednesday, 14 October 2020

Source: GNA

Upper Yilo Krobo residents call on GWCL to address water crises

File photo

The chiefs and people of Upper Yilo Krobo in the Eastern Region have called on the Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) to address the water crises in the District.



A release signed by Mr Akitiwah Joseph Tetteh and Dadematse Teye Joseph, Secretary and Chairman, respectively, of the Yilo Krobo Development Committee, said the residents would embark on a peaceful demonstration on November 4, 2020 to “drum home our disappointments and frustrations if the challenges were not addressed by October 20.”



The statement alleged that the Company had diverted all water projects to the Regional capital, Koforidua, and threatened to take to the streets if efforts were not made in time to address their concerns.



It said the chiefs and people had been appealing to government to address the water crises since 2008 but till date nothing had been done about it.



It said residents of the Community had been deprived of potable water, with many sharing water sources with animals.





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.