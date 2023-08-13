Upper West Regional Youth Parliament honoured at prestigious achiever's awards

Regional News of Sunday, 13 August 2023

Source: Aminu Ibrahim, Contributor

The Upper West Regional Youth Parliament has been recognized as the most outstanding youth parliament in Ghana for the year by the National Youth Authority at the prestigious Northern Ghana Achievers and Mentors Awards.



At the awards ceremony held in Tamale, Northern Region, on August 4, 2023, the Upper West Regional Youth Parliament held a joint parliamentary sitting with their counterpart Northern Regional Youth Parliament on the motion, "A Year's Implementation of the National Youth Policy; Successes, Challenges, and the Wayforward: the Perspective of Government and CSOs."



Speaking with the Speaker of the Upper West Regional Youth Parliament, Rt Hon James Baba Anabiga, he said the recognition meant that the youth parliament was the most vibrant and phenomenal and has distinguished itself when it comes to youth parliamentary systems in Ghana.



He noted that the recognition was but merely a confirmation of the fact that the Upper West Regional Youth Parliament is a premier youth parliament that continues to set the pace for youth parliamentary activities in the country.



He said the award came with so much joy and at the same time, threw a challenge at the parliament to not rest in its oars but to continue to do even more of what it was doing.



"It means that we should not relent on our efforts in advocating for development, human development, social development, and if course, infrastructural development.



"It's an award and also a challenge to us, we are on our feet and on our toes to ensure that we do even more than what we have done," he said.



The Upper West Regional Youth Parliament has, since its inception, been a beacon of hope and a catalyst for change in the area of youth and community development.



Meanwhile, the Upper West Regional Youth Parliament paid a courtesy call on the Upper West Regional Minister, Dr Hafiz Bin Salih to strengthen the relationship with the Office of the Regional Minister and to present the award to the Minister.



The visit, according to the Speaker of the Parliament, Rt. Hon. James Baba Anabiga, was per the practice of the house to introduce its leadership to the Office of the Regional Minister after each parliamentary year.



Commenting on the upcoming International Youth Day (IYD), the Speaker hinted that the Youth Parliament would be holding a mega parliamentary sitting to commemorate the day.



On his part, Dr Bin Salih expressed his pleasure to have met the Youth Parliament and encouraged them to continue to be objective in their dealings.



He assured them of his readiness to collaborate and support them in pursuing the Upper West development agenda.



The Minister agreed to grace the parliamentary sitting as the Special Guest of Honour who will present a paper on the State of Upper West Region’s Development and the Role of Youth in Supporting the Development Drive of the Region.



The visit to the Minister was led by the Speaker, in the company of the Regional Director of the National Youth Authority (NYA), Mr Ampofo Amankona, together with selected leadership and members of the parliament.



