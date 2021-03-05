Regional News of Friday, 5 March 2021

Upper West Akim District Assembly invests in 72 developmental projects

Eugene Sackey, Acting Upper West Akim District Chief Executive, has called on his constituents to continue to respect the recommended COVID-19 pandemic protocols to stay safe, alive and healthy to contribute to national development.



“Coronavirus is real, evil and killing indiscriminately and we must wear the nose-masks, frequently wash our hands under running water with soap and ensure social distancing wherever we find ourselves to avoid catching the virus.



Mr Sackey made the call at a grand durbar held at Adeiso to round-off five-day mini durbars, the Assembly held in the various communities to inaugurate projects they benefited from within 2017-2020.



Assembly undertook 72 projects including; infrastructure to promote education, health and also to improve the living standards of the citizenry across the district.



The projects included; school buildings, health facilities, ultra-modern toilets, drilled mechanized boreholes with overhead tanks and the renovation of slaughterhouses.

He said 32 of the projects executed within the period were duly completed while the rest at various stages of completion would be commissioned soon, he stated.



Some of the beneficiary communities are; Asuokaw, Ndoda, Mepom, Kwesi Nyarko, Asukyereme, Abamkrom, Takorase, Owarekaesim, Asuokwa Odumasi, Kwamikrom, Adeiso, Atimatim and Danso.

Mr Sackey said some old projects were also completed during the period.



“When I took over as the DCE, I detected that educational facilities in the district were inadequate with some schools running the shift system in this scientific era.”



According to him, 70 percent of the projects executed were expanded of educational facilities to create conducive environment for teaching and learning, the DCE added.



They were funded by the District Assembly Common Fund Response Factor Grant (DACF-REG), Internal Generated Fund (IGF), District Development Fund (DDF), District Assembly Common Fund (DACF), GetFund, Government of Ghana (GOG) and the Rebecca Akufo-Addo Foundation.



He said government’s good policies aided the projects and urged the citizens to support the government by honouring their tax obligations to bring more development to their doorstep.



He appealed to school managements, traditional leaders, the Ghana Education Service and other stakeholders in education to ensure that the facilities were periodically maintained to prolong their life span.



Mr Adom Obeng, Member of Parliament for the area, expressed gratitude to the Assembly and the DCE in particular for investing hugely in educational infrastructure to enhance teaching and learning in the area.



He assured that he would partner the Assembly, the Chiefs and all stakeholders to bring development to the entire citizenry.



Nana Aboah Amponsiem 1, Ekuapim Adeiso Esogyamanhen who deputized for the Paramount Chief of the Area, applauded the District Assembly and the Government for giving them their fair share of the national cake, adding that their doors were opened and would support the Assembly when necessary.