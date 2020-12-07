General News of Monday, 7 December 2020

Upper East is ready for the elections – EC Director

Williams Obeng Adarkwah, the Upper East Regional Director of the Electoral Commission (EC), says the Region is fully prepared to undertake the Presidential and Parliamentary elections on Monday, December 7.



He said all the 15 constituencies in the Region had received materials and personnel for the smooth take-off of the exercise, saying: “We are only waiting for the rising sun tomorrow to engage ourselves in the all-important exercise of the election.”



Mr Adarkwah, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency in Bolgatanga, said a total of 659,317 registered voters were expected to cast their ballots in the Region.



“This is minus those who took part in the special voting exercise. They are no more going to vote tomorrow. Their number is also 5,950,” he said.



Mr Adarkwah said even though it was the expectation of the Commission that all materials would be at the polling centres by 0700 hours for the exercise to commence.



“However, officials are working with vehicles, you may get up early morning with all the enthusiasm to send materials but on your way there could be a little mechanical problem. We are not hoping for that, and so all things being equal, by 0700 hours, everything must be activated and operational,” Mr Adarkwah said.



He said the EC was aware of two foreign election observers from the European Union to the Region.



“In fact they have been to my office a couple of times to introduce themselves to me,” he added.



Mr Adarkwah said the EC would ensure strict adherence to the COVID-19 protocols at all polling stations adding that Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) had been dispatched to the districts.



The electorate, especially first-time voters, told the GNA that they were confident of a peaceful process with strict COVID-19 protocols at the voting centres.



Mr Anoyance Musah, a voter, who was on his way to Bawku to exercise his franchise, said it was an opportunity for him as a citizen of Ghana to exercise his civic right.



“I will vote wisely to elect the best person to rule Ghana for the next four years. It is my hope that the process will be peaceful and we will all be happy at the end,” he said.



Ms Patience Akadumah, a first time voter, said: “I am anxious to vote because I have never voted before. I want to experience the process tomorrow to know what voting is all about. I want to really vote, and I want to vote for the right person.”

