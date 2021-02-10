General News of Wednesday, 10 February 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Upper East and Oti region 'missing' on Akufo-Addo’s ministerial list - Haruna

play videoHaruna Iddrisu, Minority Leader in parliament

Minority leader Haruna Iddrisu has observed that the 30 ministerial nominee list presented by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to parliament for vetting did not have a nominee from two of Ghana’s 16 regions.



The Tamale South MP described the lack of appointments for persons from the Upper East and Oti regions as “striking” adding that in the interest of “national unity and diversity,” the president had to take a clue.



“What I find striking is that in the president’s nomination, at least for purposes of national unity; and recognizing the diversity of our country, the Upper East region and the Oti region are conspicuously lost in the long list of 30 ministers so far communicated.



“We don’t find any representation from the Upper East region and from the Oti region. For purpose of national unity, I am sure the president should take some clue as we begin this important process,” he added.



The process he referred to is the first sitting of parliament’s Appointments Committee. Haruna made the observation as part of introductory remarks when members got ready to vet health minister nominee Kweku Agyemang-Manu.



